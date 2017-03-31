Access Smithers has made some calls to action on how to improve accessibility for those with limited mobility in town.

Council plans to make some of those improvements with 50 thousand dollars set aside in the budget.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says they always have accessibility on the mind when taking on initiatives.

“We’ve been making larger and larger investments in accessibility each year. We started 6 or 7 years ago doing the curb let-downs to make sidewalks more accessible for people who are in scooters or wheelchairs,” says Bachrach.

Council is also increasing spending on sidewalk improvements by 25 thousand to improve accessibility.

Bachrach says there are other deficiencies with park spaces and public buildings like the arenas regarding accessibility.

Council will be adding a special sound looping system to the council chambers to improve the listening capacity for people with hearing impairment.