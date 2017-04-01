Graduation season is quickly approaching across the province and ICBC is reminding students to stay weary of the roads ahead.

Safety coordinator Doug MacDonald says every year, specific to Northern BC, six youth are killed and nearly 400 are injured from car crashes.

“One fatality is too many in any community. So it’s important that we share that message this time of year, and throughout the year, to make good, safe choices. Avoid using your cell phone and texting while driving, watch your speed, and make sure that you’re wearing your seatbelt.”

A speaker series is occurring in several high schools in the region, featuring John Westhaver.

He’s presenting his testimony to students about the dangers of distracted or drunk driving during this time of year, and how to avoid the situation.

“One thing that makes a difference I think, is how do the kids really put themselves in my shoes. What would this be like if it was you? What would it be like on your friends and your family? How would your parents cope? How would your friends cope? Would you be the same person on the outside? Would you be here where I am today?”

Meet John Westhaver- the 2017 #CourageToComeBack Award recipient in the Physical Rehabilitation Category! His story: https://t.co/wDf2GhLb92 pic.twitter.com/oJYpwCym73 — Coast Mental Health (@CoastMH) March 30, 2017

Westhaver was involved in a car crash in his teens, where he was the only one to walk away from a fiery explosion that followed; his three friends were killed as a result.

He suffered major burns to his body and hopes students will simply use common sense when getting behind the wheel.

“Just speak up! I want teenagers to speak up; if that little voice inside your head is telling you to speak up, then do it because you never know who’s life you’re going to save and you can’t undo what happens.”

While he encourages upcoming graduates to have fun, Westhaver says to consider all safety measures as well.

Westhaver will be speaking at six different high schools in Prince George this week; for more information, you can click here.