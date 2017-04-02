Kids in foster care and those who have aged out will soon have an easier time learning to drive.

ICBC is investing $50,000 into its “Take the Wheel” program, which will fund two bursaries for 16-year-olds in government care: one will give up to $1000 to fund driving school, another offers $250 dollars for things like ID, gas, and insurance costs.

Minister of Children and Family Development Stephanie Cadieux says this addresses an issue that’s often overlooked.

“When you turn 16, most youth are pretty excited that it’s time and they’re able to apply to get their driver’s license but for kids in care who don’t have the same kind of family supports … it can be a real challenge”

Cadieux says the partnership shows the collective support for today’s youth.

“It takes a village to raise a child. This is different organizations and community members coming together to say ‘we’re there for you’ for kids in care and for kids who have aged out of the system and I think that’s the really positive step forward.”

Vehicles have also been donated, and this program will help up to 50 kids.