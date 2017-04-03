Smithers is looking at acknowledging Wet’suwet’en territory at the beginning of council meetings.

“it’s largely a symbolic gesture,” says Mayor Taylor Bachrach. He says it will be a short sentence at the beginning of meetings that will line-up with the reconciliation work council is undertaking.

“The highest courts in the country have re-affirmed the concept of aboriginal rights and title. This is the new reality we live with in northern British Columbia and across Canada – that’s the start of the conversation on how we work together and how we move forward together,” says Bachrach.

The town will be running the acknowledgement by the Office of the Wet’suwet’en before it’s written up. Council will then vote to add the acknowledgement to the top of council agendas.