New Hazelton and Lake Kathlyn will have improved access to faster internet speeds through investments with CityWest and the province.

The installation of the first direct fibre lines in the area will improve the internet connection of over 1,100 rural households with speeds comparable to urban centres, according to the province.

CityWest will contribute over $1.93 million to the projects for a total investment of more than $2.76 million. Through the Northern Development Initiative Trust, the province will pay over $828,000.

The province says CityWest’s projects complement other internet improvements being made by other internet service providers operating in the wider region.

“As part of our renewed #BCTECH Strategy, our government recognizes the importance of improving high-speed internet access provincewide. This funding will ensure Lake Kathlyn and New Hazelton residents can enjoy the same high speeds as bigger cities, providing improved access to government services, business opportunities and online learning,” says Amrik Virk, Minister of Technology, Innovation and Citizens’ Services.