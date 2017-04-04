A community group is looking to raise close to $50,000 before starting construction on a Fish Hatchery and Stewardship Facility near Houston.

Through A Rocha Canada, they’re looking to raise a total of over $96,000 to complete phase one of the project through fundraising and donors.

The proposed 20 by 30-foot facility would be located close to where the Upper Bulkley River meets the Buck Creek on property leased by Canfor. Project Coordinator and Environmental Educator Cindy Verbeek says the facility will be a hub for conservation, research and environmental education.

She says the aim is to keep the Upper Bulkley River and watershed downstream healthy for salmon.

“Everyone in this community loves salmon,” says Verbeek. “We believe that this watershed has the potential to thrive and have a healthy salmon population.”

To bring the watershed back to health, Verbeek says the buffer zone of forest along the banks of the river needs to be improved. She says over time that buffer zone has been eroded by industry and development that has led to water temperatures rising and salmon populations declining.

“And because there are lots of humans here, there’s lots of impacts. But, because there are lots of humans here there can be lots of positive impacts as well.”

She says the hatchery will also be raising a small amount of Coho with one female and two males to start. The ultimate goal, says Verbeek, is to have salmon spawning in healthy numbers on their own.

“We actually walked the river last fall and counted 50 spawning Chinook Salmon in the first 8 kilometres of the Buck Creek – which is telling me that this watershed is cleaning out and starting to get healthy again. So we just want to keep it on that path.”

The stewardship facility will work collaboratively with other groups to conduct research on the watershed. That includes the Office of the Wet’suwet’en who are conducting a chemical analysis.

For more information click here.