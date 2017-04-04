The Wet’suwet’en Nation will ratify the jurisdiction planning agreement with the province at a feast next week.

The Province of British Columbia has recognised the Wet’suwet’en Nation’s jurisdiction over child welfare in the planning agreement signed in February.

Hereditary Chief Na’moks, otherwise known as John Ridsdale, says they’re yet to iron out a final agreement on child welfare with the province.

“In our law, when we do a feast, that’s basically our house of parliament. So they’re locked into it, not only with the signing of the planning agreement but also because the witnesses are there to see that we’ll work together,” says Na’moks. “We’ve done so much of this background work over the past few decades that we’re ready to move forward.”

Minister of Children and Family Development Stephanie Cadieux says the planning agreement represents in good faith the ability to work together.

Na’moks says the Wet’suwet’en need to do it “our way, following our laws and full implementation of our culture.”

“And that’s what we need; good faith in our ability to work together to move towards a model where the Wet’uwet’en nation can exercise full jurisdiction over child welfare.”

The Feast will be next Thursday at noon at the Moricetown Multiplex.