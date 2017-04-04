A Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser this weekend will be raising money for the local Community Cancer Care Team in Smithers.

Organizer Dianna Johansen, who lost her mother to breast cancer, says the money will help people locally that are fighting the disease.

“To be able to do something for other people out there that are going through the same struggle with their fight with cancer – just knowing I can do something to make them comfortable,” says Johansen.

They’ll be raising money through a loonie auction and other fundraisers this Saturday at the Pioneer Place Activity Centre behind Timmies from 1-4 p.m.