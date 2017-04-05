A final report on language revitalization planning has been released by the Witsuwit’en Language and Culture Society.

Through surveys and meetings held from Hagwilget to the Burns Lake area, the report has updated statistics and directions on how to revitalize the language.

Language Program Coordinator Melanie Morin says one of their focuses will be increasing the number of young speakers, which could be done through immersion of the language in elementary school.

Morin says part of the challenge is a lack of support within families to teach the language.

“What we found is that there’s a high number of people who don’t have a fluent speaker in the family,” says Morin.

The report has also helped them to hone in on people that are close to fluency, explains Morin.

Currently, only 118 people, mostly in the Moricetown and Smithers area, fluently speak Wit’suwit’en. The report shows that in the past 30 years the number of house chiefs that speak the language fluently has dropped by over 60 per cent.

“Because of residential schools and the 60s scoop there’s multiple generations who were never taught the language or who were even banned from speaking it,” says Morin.

Morin says they’re looking to secure operational funding for programs to help save the endangered language.

The Witsuwit’en Language and Culture Society are also working on a Wit’suwit’en-English dictionary they plan to publish in 2018.