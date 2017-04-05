The Smithers Finance Committee is looking at a tax rate increase of 2.63 per cent resulting in a tax revenue of $152,000 for 2017.

The committee, made up of council, is continuing with a Small Business Task Force recommendation to lower the tax share for businesses.

Businesses would see an increase of 0.72 per cent, while the average residential assessment would see an increase of 4.6 per cent.

That’s between 42 and 52 dollars extra on the yearly tax bill for residential and single family dwellings.

The approved Municipal Tax Rates will be presented to the public on the 11th.

Here’s a link to the proposed tax rates. (The committee chose scenario 3)