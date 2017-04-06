The District of Houston is looking at a 2.7 per cent overall tax increase that will bring in a little over $44,000 extra for the district.

The 2016 tax levy was $828,036 – for 2017 it’s estimated to be $3,931,401.

That means commercial and residential would see roughly an extra 2 to ten dollars on a yearly bill.

Seventeen capital and operating projects were approved for the 2017 budget totalling over $405,000.

Public consultation for the budget will be April 18th before it’s up for adoption on May 1st.