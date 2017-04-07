The BC Conservation Officer Service will be watching the BC border to halt the movement of aquatic invasive species this season.

Deputy Chief Chris Doyle says they’ll have inspection teams checking boats to keep things like zebra and quagga mussels from entering waterways.

“The COS will be deploying a mussel detection dog in 2017. In addition to detecting mussels, the dog will be trained to detect contraband wildlife parts and other evidence,” says Doyle. “The focus is detecting boats that may be contaminated with muscles before they enter BC waterways.”

BC has teamed up with Alberta, Yukon, Saskatchewan and Manitoba to keep invasive aquatic species from crossing borders.

“Today, B.C. remains zebra and quagga mussel free, but we need to continue to take steps to keep it that way. By partnering with our western Canadian neighbours, we’ll better coordinate both prevention and response to aquatic invasive species,” says Mary Polak, the BC Minister of Environment.