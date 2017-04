British Columbia’s unemployment picture continued its spotless nature during March according to Stats Canada Analyst Vince Ferrao

“British Columbia continues to have the fastest employment growth as it grew by 3.5% over the 12-month period. That represents 82,000 more people working in the province.”

The province’s jobless rate continues to lead the country at 5.4% down a full point from March of 2016 which was set at 6.4%.

Canada’s unemployment rate is higher than BC’s at 6.7%.