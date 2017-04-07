A lockdown at the BV Christian School has ended after the Smithers RCMP gave the ‘all clear’ at 11:40 a.m.

BVCS says there is no threat to students’ safety. The school was under lockdown this morning after a student reported a perceived threat on a neighbouring property.

“BVCS has posted additional supervision on the school grounds and wishes to assure parents, students and community of student safety. The school will be sending notes home with students this afternoon with further details,” said BVCS in a statement on their website.

“BVCS expresses its thanks to the Smithers RCMP.”

We’ll have more information once it becomes available.