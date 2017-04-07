The McBride cedar sawmill fire has been contained, but crews are still trying to extinguish the flames.

The blaze, which began early Wednesday morning, has taken down the entire BKB Cedar Manufacturing building and remains active at this time.

According to the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George (RDFFG), despite some hot patches near the facility, the fire is not a threat to the surrounding environment or public properties.

The RDFFG is also asking the public to stay away from the area as it is deemed unsafe and as investigations continue to take place.

Crews from neighbouring fire halls in Beaverly, Red Rock, Ferndale, Salmon Valley, Pilot Mountain, and Valemount, as well as the BC Wildfire Service are expected to be on hand throughout the entire weekend.