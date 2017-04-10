Stack of wood. Juniper. Can be used for background.

The Burns Lake Band will have two million dollars through a forest fund after an interim agreement was signed with the Carrier Sekani Tribal Council.

The Pathway Forward Agreement will help include the 7 bands in the province’s forestry sector.

Chief Dan George says they’ll be using the two million to start up a biofuel plant and fish farm in the area.

He says the proposed 60 million dollar facility will create long-term economic opportunities for the band and its members. Around 80 jobs will be made from the facility and through spin-off jobs with surrounding communities, according to George.

“We’re also thinking about a hybrid forest so we can have our own fibre supply.”

Geroge says for any of this to start they need to acquire a fibre allocation along with other logistics. They’ll also be relying on investors like Hillcore Group to help cover costs.

“We just came back from Ottawa and we have some other investors that could possibly invest in the whole thing right now.”

The ultimate goal is being economically self-sufficient to keep the band from relying on Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada for per-capita funding that George says has been flat for decades.

“They haven’t changed since the 70s – we’re still getting the same amount of money per-capita. If we didn’t have our own ways of making money we’d be in total poverty.”