The Hazelton and Upper Skeena areas will have a new inter-community transit service running through to Terrace as soon as this spring.

The first of its kind service for the area will run three days per week costing 5 dollars a fare.

Village of Hazelton Mayor Alice Maitland says it will help connect outlying villages.

“They have to rely on their neighbours or anyone that has a car to get them to the shop, the dentist or the doctor. This (new service) will help a lot,” says Maitland.

She says the success of the new transit service is through the cooperation of the communities, municipalities regional district and province.

“And the villages were more than willing to do what they had to to get this transit system going.

I think it’s a start, and I hope we can keep it going and that it eventually means that places that are poorly served will be reached shortly,” says Maitland.