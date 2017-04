Stikine NDP MLA Doug Donaldson is holding a campaign kick-off tomorrow afternoon at his office in downtown Smithers and Hazelton.

Donaldson has been the MLA since 2009 and serves as the opposition spokesperson for energy and mining.

The kick-off is tomorrow in Smithers at his MLA office on Main St from 4:30 to 7p.m. and in Hazelton 11:30 a.m until 1:30 p.m.

He’s running against Liberal Candidate Wanda Good and Christian Heritage Party Candidate Rod Taylor.