Smithers saw 9 housing starts in 2016 up from zero since 2013 where there were 11 starts. Through 2010 to 2011 Smithers saw a total 60 housing starts.

Taylor Pardy is the Senior Market Analyst with the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation and says some northern markets have seen a pull back in the last couple of years in various commodity prices.

“Particularly commodities related to energy. So that has had an impact on economic activity in various communities across the north,” says Pardy. “2016 was actually a very strong year. And so some moderation in starts and then less sales due to some slowing in population growth and migration into the province. It’s not a negative thing. Market activity is still relatively strong.”

In the first quarter of 2017, 56 sales with a value of 13.9 million dollars were reported in Smithers according to the BC Northern Real Estate Board.

REALTORS® reported 251 sales worth $56.9 million in the Smithers area in 2016, compared to 252 sales worth $65.9 million in 2015.

Burns Lake has seen 16 properties worth $2.3 million change hands since January 1st.

In Burns Lake 73 properties with a value of $9.8 million sold in 2016 compared with 105 worth $12.7 million in 2015.