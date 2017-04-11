The Tahltan Nation is opposing a proposed hydroelectric dam on the Iskut River system that they say is second to only Site C regarding potential impacts.

“We have worked well with power companies with run-of-the-river projects that respect our rights and the environment. This project is very different – it will drown More Creek,” said President of the Tahltan Central Government Chad Norman Day in a release.

Alaska Hydro Corporation is proposing a 75-megawatt hydroelectric facility 130 kilometres north of Stewart. They’ve also applied for a water license that would divert 221 cubic metres of water per second from the Forest Kerr Creek into the More Creek.

The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency says the dam’s reservoir storage area would cover over 2,600 hectares of the More Creek drainage area basin and will generate 348-gigawatt hours of electricity per year.

The Tahltan Central Government has passed a resolution with 30 concerns about the project.

“We do not see why this project is even being proposed,” said Day. “There is no market for this power. Why is Alaska Hydro wasting our Nation’s time and resources with an environmental assessment of a project that has no customers?”

The TCG says any major projects in the area requires the free, prior and informed consent of the Tahltan Nation. The TCG is also calling on the federal and provincial governments to provide funding to ensure a thorough review of the impacts to rights and title.

Alaska Hydro is also looking to obtain a water licence and land tenure to construct a hydroelectric storage facility and diversion dam on Forrest Kerr Creek. The purpose of the diversion dam will be to redirect water from Forrest Kerr Creek to the More Creek watershed.

“The Forrest Kerr Creek Diversion Project will be treated as an expansion of the More Creek Project in due course. Meanwhile, the More Creek Project will be designed to accept future flows from Forrest Kerr,” said the proponent in a release. “The Forrest Kerr Creek Diversion Project is not incorporated into the More Creek Project currently being permitted in order to maintain project momentum.”