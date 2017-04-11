As the cedar sawmill fire continues to burn in McBride, crews have made progress according to the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George.

A nearby mulch pile caught in the blaze has been brought down by crews, but it is predicted to remain active for another week.

The property owner and some employees will now take over the task of dousing the mulch pile fire.

Training is being provided and the site will continued to be monitored by the McBride District Volunteer Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service.

There’s still no immediate threat to the public or surrounding environment; the fire began Wednesday April 5th at 5AM.