Without a proposed location, Smithers Council is directing staff to start the process of building an outdoor shelter or ‘alternative gathering place’.

The aim is to mitigate problems of drunken and poor behaviour at Bovill Square and downtown by building a gathering shelter away from the town centre.

Council was looking at a location on the corner of Queen St. and Railway Ave. A few residents that live close to the location spoke at council in opposition saying it would hurt their quality of life and property value.

Paratrooper and Cpl. Vanleeuwen spoke at the meeting against the idea to have the shelter at Veterans Park.

“Veterans Park is not like Ranger Park or other parks in the community. A local man petitioned to have the park created. He was different from most people in the community because he fought in Korea. A veteran, he knew the importance of setting aside sacred ground,” said Vanleeuwen.

He also said there has been some recent vandalism to the cenotaph and other issues with littering and public urination in the park.

Councillors Frank Wray and Phil Brienesse voted against the idea to have the ‘alternative gathering place’ or shelter altogether. Wray says having a shelter in that part of town just moves the long-standing problem around town.

Councillor Bill Goodacre says the community needs to upgrade their relationship with a group of people that are often marginalized in society. “We’re all equal,” said Goodacre. “These people are citizens just like you and me.”

With a little over $7,000 in grant funding, Northern Health will be helping to build stronger relationships with marginalized people in the Bulkley Valley, according to Goodacre. He says that is already starting.

Before making a decision on a location for the shelter, council wants to notify any adjacent residents and neighbours.