No injuries have been reported after a fire started in the washroom area of the Hazelton Secondary School this morning.

School District 82 says students and staff were quickly evacuated and the fire was contained immediately. Students will be dismissed for the rest of the day while the impact to the air quality of the school is assessed this afternoon.

Parents/guardians have been contacted to pick up their children at the school where

students are waiting in the non-cordoned area of the school. Bussing arrangements are in

place to transport students home.

The Hazelton Fire Department attended the fire and cordoned off the area for an investigation by the Fire marshall. Fire damage was limited to the washroom area of the school.

The district says students should expect to be in attendance at school tomorrow.

“Some areas of the school may remain closed, but we expect the majority of the classroom areas will be open.”