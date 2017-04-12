Jason Oliemans from Smithers represented Canada in the Freestyle World Junior Championships for Alberta Ski Cross in Italy last week.

Oliemans placed 17th out a total of 50 racers in the competition.

That’s despite sitting at 5th place ahead of competing in the heats of four racers each.

“I was hoping to make it to top 8th or top 16th…sometimes it happens. It was a really short track. One mistake can be the make it or break it difference,” says Oliemans.

The track was about 35 seconds from start to finish.

Oliemans next goal is to train again for next season and also work to get on the podium for the Nor-Am circuit.