The Easter long weekend will resemble an assortment of goodies.

A cooler Good Friday is in store for Smithers and the Bulkley Valley according to Alyssa Charbonneau with Environment Canada.

“We’re looking at a high of plus 9 with a 60% chance of rain showers maybe some wet flurries early in the morning but not quite as much as we’re expecting towards Prince George.”

The remainder of the Easter weekend should be bright and pleasant.

“As we head into Saturday, Sunday and Monday a ridge of high pressure is building over the interior and is going to bring some sun and some drier conditions and temperatures that are rising up a little bit higher so towards the end we’re looking at highs of around 11 or 12 degrees.”