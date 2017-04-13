The Wet’suwet’en Nation held a feast today in Moricetown to officially recognize a jurisdiction planning agreement with the province on child welfare.

Currently, the Child, Family and Community Services Act carries out child welfare and social work.

Hereditary Chief Ron Mitchell says the planning agreement signed with the province opens the door so the Wet’suwet’en can develop their own act.

“We made it very clear to the ministry that we need to start challenging the legislation. They step out of their box and we’ll step out of ours too for the betterment of our children,” says Mitchell.

Under the agreement, the ANABIP program and other services will operate under Wet’suwet’en Law. In 2010, the socio-cultural ANABIP Program was created to provide services that connect youth and adults to Wet’suwet’en culture.

“A lot of them are grandchildren and great grandchildren of the 60s scoops that we’re dealing with. And the effects of residential schools are still lingering as well. Those are the families that we’re dealing with today.”

Executive Director of the Office of the Wet’suwet’en Debbie Pierre says it will take roughly three years for the Act to be finalized.