A long-term agreement has been reached between Nicola Mining and Gavin Mines.

The profit sharing agreement will focus on material mined from the Gavin Mine’s Silver and gold Dome Mountain Mine 38 kilometres east of Smithers.

The agreement will see up to 40 thousand tonnes of mill per year shipped to a facility near Merritt.

Nicola is in the process of restarting mill feed processing operations at its mill and tailings facility in Merritt.