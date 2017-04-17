The BV Social Planning society is starting a project to improve the relationship with marginalized people and the general community.

Smithers Councillor Bill Goodacre, who sits on their committee, says they have a 7.5 thousand dollar grant from Northern Health to start the project.

“wherever there’s tension, you want to find a way to resolve it,” says Goodacre. “It’s more of an attitude than anything else. Basically, we’re hoping to get some kind of a conversation going in the community to try and take the edge off for everyone.”

He says the committee will be looking at a ‘two-pronged’ approach to help find a solution that will include small businesses, too.

“They’ve got a living to make, and they’re running into situations where customers are disinclined to come to their stores because of what’s going on on the streets. That’s also a very big part of the deal,” says Goodacre.

He says they’ll be holding a forum this year to help generate ideas and solutions around homelessness and other social issues.