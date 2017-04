A wildfire that grew to 16 hectares yesterday north of Kispiox has reportedly been put out, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire, that was discovered Sunday, was believed to be human-caused.

Another fire that started yesterday at the Potato Patch Fishing Hole near Kispiox has grown to 15 HA in size, according to the wildfire service.

That fire is also believed to be caused by humans.

There are also two other smaller fires burning in the area.