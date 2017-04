Smoke may be visible from Hazelton and along Highway 16 during some controlled burns planned for tomorrow.

The BC Wildfire Service will have controlled fires in the Upper Kispiox Recreation Site and the Uncha Mountain Red Hills Provincial Park in the Nadina Fire Zone.

The aim is to reduce the amount of brush encroaching on the sites to help meet fuel management objectives.

The hiking trail next to the burn site will be closed during burning.

The fires will happen weather permitting.