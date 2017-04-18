The Northern Society for Domestic Peace in Smithers is looking to recognize the unsung heroes that have taken a stand against violence against women.

During Prevention of Violence Against Women Week this week, Executive Director Carol Seychuk says they’re holding a Nominate Your Unsung Hero Contest.

“If you know someone who’s stepped in to prevent violence, we’d like to hear about it. We’ll put their name in to win a gift certificate,” says Seychuk. “I think there’s probably a lot of people that have stood up to bullying…and it would be really nice to recognize those people.”

Those who are interested in telling their story can contact the Northern Society for Domestic Peace at 250 847 9000.

Nominees and those submitting nominations can remain anonymous. And if you don’t know the name of your hero, the society will help you to reconnect.