There will be a bio blitz next month to count how many different species there are in the Houston area.

Environmental Educator Cindy Verbeek says the 24-hour blitz will help collect information on different species of plants and animals.

“And then we feed that information into an online database called iNaturalist. It’s actually an app,” says Verbeek. “so I am encouraging people to bring their technology along to be able to put in observations right in the field.”

Verbeek says last year they counted 164 different species in the area in one day. She says the one-day event is inspired by the National Geographic.

Everyone is invited to come out for the experience on May 26th at the Old Pines Nature Trail.