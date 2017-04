A Hazelton-born Olympic Wrestler will be inducted into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame.

Two-time Olympian Carol Huynh won Gold in 2008 and bronze in 2012 and was inducted into the United World Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2013.

to add to the list, she became the Ambassador for the global campaign focusing on the development of women in wrestling in 2015.

After retiring from professional wrestling in 2012, Huynh moved to Calgary to coach a junior wrestling club.