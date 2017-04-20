Tomorrow marks one year that two people were killed in a shooting involving RCMP in Granisle.

39-year-old Jovan Williams and his 73-year-old mother, Shirley Beatrice Williams, were found dead on April 21, 2016.

RCMP officers responded to a complaint of an assault involving neighbours and attended the residence occupied by both Shirley and Jovan.

The Independent Investigations office says that Jovan interacted with police and was subsequently shot. Shirley was also shot after an altercation with police.

The incident is still being investigated by the IIO that investigates officer-related incidents.