Williams Lake RCMP have now confirmed the identities of the two individuals found deceased Tuesday night.

30-year-old Jonathan Sellars and 26-year-old Devon Stewart were found deceased after police were called to a residence in the 1110 block of Mackenzie Avenue.

In a statement, North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson says the investigation is still on-going, but no other details will be provided at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

– with files from Rebecca Dyok, My Cariboo Now