Burns Lake has secured two more doctors to practice at the new hospital.

Mayor Chris Beach says the Burns Lake Sustainability Project has been working with Northern Health on recruiting doctors to the village.

He says their advocacy has paid off.

“Roughly we have about 3.5 full-time(equivalent) doctors,” says Beach, about the doctors that operate in and out of the town.

“this will be adding two more doctors that will stay in the community on a permanent basis.”

Northern Health says Dr. Tammy Williams Started her practice on the 18th. She comes from Vancouver Island and will work from the primary care clinic.

The second doctor is expected to start on May 1st.

Northern Health remains optimistic that more physicians will be joining the community over the next few years.