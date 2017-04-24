President of the Smithers’ Legion has written a letter to council asking to relocate the cenotaph from Veterans Peace Park.

The letter notes that most cenotaphs are in a more central location in municipalities.

The Legion is also looking at adding plaques with the names of veterans from Smithers and the Bulkley Valley.

Tomorrow night, Council will also be receiving information from the public on the proposed locations of a gathering shelter. That includes the library, local business owners and adjacent residents.

Council will also look to award an over 35 thousand dollar contract to Canyon Contracting for the installation of the Portland Loo.

Council meets at 6:30 pm.