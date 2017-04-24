The Office of the Wet’suwet’en has asked the federal government to be involved in creating a distinctly Wet’suwet’en Child Welfare Act.

The province ratified a planning agreement with the Wet’suwet’en Nation in February to allow them to create their own act.

With the involvement of the federal government, Hereditary Chief Namoks hopes the act will be a template for the whole country.

“It would also help them (feds) in their fiduciary obligation to the Wet’suwet’en. We’ve invited them to sit at the table and they have said they have an interest,” says Namoks.

“That’s our version of reconciliation; is having the federal government at the table with the Province of British Columbia and ourselves.”

Namoks says work on the act, that will take roughly three years to complete, will pick up after the provincial election.

A feast this month formally recognized the planning agreement with the province.