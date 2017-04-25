The College of New Caledonia released a balanced budget during its Annual General Meeting Monday.

School President Henry Reiser says this is good news for students; being in the black means CNC can again grow its programs and reinstate ones cut in the past.

“We can bring back people from facilities, for example, who provide maintenance of the building. We can increase those numbers and put people where there are staffing shortages in counseling, advising, so the students have the kinds of supports that they need.”

The 2017/18 Operating Fund budget totals $50,316,776 in revenues and $50,047,466 in expenses. The $269,310 surplus will chip away at the $516,445 deficit in the capital fund.

Tuition is going up 2% in the fall.