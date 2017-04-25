A summit this week in Smithers is aimed at keeping youth healthy.

Keynote speakers will be teaching kids a variety of different topics ranging from drug use to their presence and vulnerability on-line.

Community Police Officer Matt Davey says the theme is prevention.

“Police based interventions – it’s often after the fact. And this is more focused on asset development, strength building – so our kids never get in trouble,” says Davey.

He says with the talk of marijuana becoming legal and the threat of fentanyl across the province, country and even Smithers, kids will be getting some expert advice.

“Understanding just what are the effects of THC and some of the other drugs that are out there and what are the toxicology effects from a physician’s end.”

Davey also says the youth will get a bit of a reality check from experts about how nothing online is completely anonymous.

Grade 8 students from Hazelton and Houston will be meeting students in Smithers this Thursday for the one-day summit.