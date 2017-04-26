The voice of BC softwood lumber producers says they will fight the punitive countervailing duties announced by the United States.

Susan Yurkovich, the President, and CEO of the BC Lumber Trade Council says American consumers will be impacted by this in the short term and believes increased prices have mitigated the impact on local mills.

“If we have a dispute that lasts for a long period of time and there is price volatility or prices come back down then we could have some impacts on this side of the border. But right now the impacts are being mitigated by the price increases that we’re experiencing in the market.”

She says they will go through the courts if they have to but Yurkovich says there is still time to get something done before then…

“Even while we are in litigation we have continued to talk and our strong hope is that we will get the other party on the other side of the table and sit down and talk about a long-term agreement that works for producers and consumers on both sides of the border.”

Yurkovich says they are confident that Canadian lumber producers have done nothing wrong and if need be they are willing to go to the world trade courts.

They can’t officially file an appeal until January of 2018.