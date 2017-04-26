Northern Health has indicated the current mammography machine at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital will be phased out with no news on a replacement.

That could mean diagnostic testing moved to Terrace and screening done via a mobile unit in Smithers.

NDP Stikine Incumbent Doug Donaldson has promised to keep a mammography machine in Smithers if elected.

“It will ensure that thousands of women in the catchment area of Hazelton to Burns Lake are able to access reasonable service,” says Donaldson.

Christian Heritage Party Candidate Rod Taylor also supports the plan to have a new digital unit.

“And have the service provided in Smithers…I would work to maintain and support that,” says Taylor.

Liberal Candidate Wanda Good says she wants to learn more on the issue before making a decision.

She says she ‘commits to working with the ministry and Northern Health to find a solution.”

Northern Health says the cost of bringing the digital service to Smithers is up around $1.1 million.

The all candidates forum is tonight at 7 p.m. at the Della Herman Theatre in Smithers.