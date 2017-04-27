Kyahwood Forest Products in Moricetown is getting slapped with a countervailing duty of 19.8 per cent for softwood lumber shipped to the U.S. starting next month.

The company will be faced with two pre-paid payments for rail shipments totalling $110,000 a month.

Manager Gary Mckinnon says that would cost the mill about $1.4 million annually in addition to a 10 per cent anti-dumping tariff.

And as of May 1st, Kyahwood will also have to pay a $381,330 retroactive payment based on 90 days.

“The company must consider the possibility of closure due to the countervailing duty, which would have a painful ripple effect on the community,” Kyahwood said in a release.

Mckinnon wants to assure the public that they’re making every effort to stay open and are continuing operations as usual.

“And make sure that nobody has the inclination that we are shutting down – no, we’re not shutting down. We’re doing everything we possibly can to make sure it doesn’t go in that direction.”

Mckinnon says they’ve been spending the last few weeks looking for help from higher levels of government to fight the crippling tariffs. He says an exclusion order from the countervailing duty and the anti-dumping tariff would put them in a healthier position.

Kyahwood employs 58 staff with an annual payroll of 2 million dollars. Through operating supplies, the company spends another $5 million locally.

In a news release, the company says if they were to close, employees would be forced to rely on EI or social assistance.

Kyahwood Forest Products is 100 per cent owned by the Moricetown Band located 30 km northwest of Smithers BC.