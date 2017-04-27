Kyahwood Forest Products in Moricetown is considering closure due to a countervailing duty of 19.8 per cent.

The mill is also facing retroactive payments of over 381 thousand dollars based on 90 days starting on May 1st.

Kyahwood employs 58 staff with an annual payroll of 2 million dollars.

They say if they close, employees would be forced to rely on EI or social assistance.

The duties will hit the company with a prepaid payment of 55 thousand dollars twice a month for rail car shipments.

They will also be hit with a 10 per cent anti-dumping tariff in June.

Kyahwood Forest Products is 100% owned by the Moricetown Indian Band and are located 30 km northwest of Smithers BC.