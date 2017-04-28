A Witsuwit’en Cultural Course is being offered next month to help connect people to employment in tourism.

The four-week program provides a cultural and historical curriculum including tourism skills and even first aid training.

Instructor Melanie Morin says part of the aim is to draw tourists to places like the Moricetown Canyon.

“How do we share the culture and make it interesting to be there and draw in more people,” says Morin. “And at the same time create employment for youth and young adults in the area.”

She says students will learn how to take people on tours of the area with knowledge of the land.

“The last week (of the course) is when they’re going to be practising their skills and be giving mock tours.”

The course will start May 8th running until June 2nd at the Moricetown Centennial Hall.

Those interested are encouraged to call 250 847 1477.