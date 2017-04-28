The fight to bring electoral reform back into parliament is ongoing for Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen.

He’s been touring across the country vying for the support of Liberal MPs to vote for a motion to restart electoral reform.

“We’ve done the math, and if you add up the opposition and take 20 Liberal votes and swing them over to our ledger then you can pass a vote in the house of commons.”

Cullen says the motion will be voted on later in May.

The Federal government backed off on their promise to change the first-past-the-post voting system.

The Liberals earlier also endorsed Cullen’s call for a proportional voting system before backing off from electoral reform entirely.