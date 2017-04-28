A recent Insights West poll shows that 85 per cent of residents in the northwest support a revenue sharing agreement with the province on resources.

Chair of the NW Resource Benefits Alliance Bill Miller believes the public support for getting a fair share agreement with the province is even higher.

He says revenue from resources extracted has only trickled back to local governments in the form of grants.

“That we have to apply for, so it takes time and energy and capacity…then you may or may not get them; so you can’t do any forward planning,” says Miller. “There’s other regions in the province that have fair share agreement like the Peace and Fort Nelson.”

According to research done by the NW Resource Benefits Alliance, there’s a 600 million dollar infrastructure deficit that’s increasing annually across the northwest.

“It actually puts us at a disadvantage because we have to tap our taxpayer on the shoulder for that.”

Miller says the next step for the RBA is to start negotiations with the province.