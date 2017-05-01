Several municipalities want BC Hydro to allow them to switch over to LED street lights.

Five municipalities, including New Hazelton, have made the resolution to the North Central Local Government Association.

Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach says it’s something the town has already tried to tackle.

“We’ve switched out all of the town-owned street light to LEDs and we’re recognizing some operational savings in that regard. But many of the street lights in our community are owned by BC Hydro, even though we pay the hydro cost of keeping them lit,” says Bachrach.

He says council doesn’t yet have a plan to encourage BC Hydro to allow the switch.

There will be an NCLGA conference in Terrace starting tomorrow.

Part of the aim of the streetlights and carbon neutrality resolution is to have municipalities that signed the Climate Action Charter to become carbon neutral.