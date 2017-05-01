Smithers Council has decided to keep the cenotaph in Veterans Peace Park beside the library amid calls for it to be moved to a more prominent location.

The president of the Smithers Legion wrote to council urging them to move it closer to the highway. The letter suggested a move to Central Park would give it more exposure.

Council decided that wasn’t a good fit due to ongoing Central Park plans that include the proposed BV Arts and Culture Centre.

Councillor Shelly Browne agrees that the cenotaph should be move visible to residents.

“There’s no rush to move the cenotaph…it has to be undertaken with a lot of consultation, because it’s a deeply, deeply personal issue, especially for veterans,” says Browne.

She says moving it to somewhere more prominent will allow people to think about the cenotaph meaning on a daily basis.

“As oppose to gathering at the foot of town once a year.”

Browne says that it’s not a priority for council this year considering all of the projects being undertaken.