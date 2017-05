Smithers saw a wet but seasonal April.

The daily high was 5.4 degrees beating the normal average of 4.8 degrees.

Alyssa Charbonneau with Environment Canada says the precipitation levels didn’t really cause a dent either way.

“Rainfall was just slightly above normal at 23.1 millimetres of rainfall, the normal is 21.3.”

Conditions are expected to be in the mid to low teens for the rest of the week.

A ridge of high pressure is expected for next week with drier and sunnier weather in the forecast.